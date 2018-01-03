Chicken And White Bean Chili - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chicken And White Bean Chili

Ingredients

  • 3 chicken breasts
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Coarse sea salt
  • Black pepper
  • 2 cups diced yellow onions
  • 1 cup diced red bell pepper (seeded and stem discarded)
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp sweet pimentos
  • 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes with juice
  • 14-ounce can navy beans, rinsed and drained
  • Toppings (choose one or more) cilantro, lime wedges, finely diced red onion, hot sauce or yogurt

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  2. Rub the chicken breasts with 1 tbsp olive oil, season aggressively with salt and pepper, then place in an oven-safe baking pan.
  3. Roast until they are firm to the touch and cooked through - about 25 minutes.
  4. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred the meat with your fingers and set aside.
  5. Heat remaining 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers, garlic, cumin, chili powder, pimentos and large pinch of salt.
  6. Cook stirring occasionally.
  7. Once the vegetables are softened but not browned - about 10 minutes - add the tomatoes and another pinch of salt and turn up the heat.
  8. Once the mixture comes to a boil, turn the heat to low and cook for about 30 minutes until the tomatoes begin to break down.
  9. Use your spoon to break the tomatoes up a bit then add the beans and the chicken to the pot, stir to combine.
  10. Add a splash of water - about 1/3 cup if the chili looks a bit dry.
  11. Simmer for 15-20 minutes before seasoning to taste with salt and pepper.
  12. Garnish with favorite topping.

