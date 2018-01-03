Water Main Break Affects Traffic On Tulsa Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Water Main Break Affects Traffic On Tulsa Highway

Image of the break from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of the break from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
Photo of the break from ground level. Photo of the break from ground level.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A break in a pipe sent water cascading onto a Tulsa highway Wednesday afternoon.

It took crews just over 30 minutes to stop the water from shooting out onto the highway and onto vehicles traveling underneath this bridge.

The break in the 10-inch line happened around 2:30 p.m. in a pipe that runs along the side of the bridge that carries Sheridan over Highway 11.

Police blocked off one lane of traffic while workers shut off the water.

The City of Tulsa says the break was likely caused by the extreme cold weather.

Luckily, it was above freezing when the line broke so the road didn't get icy.

Still, the city says it has salt trucks ready to go to make sure there are no issues with the highway freezing at night.

“Fortunately, the temperatures are above freezing so we're not going to have a problem with it right now,” said Department of Transportation spokesperson Martin Stewart. “But as soon as evening comes and dark comes around, we're going to have some icing problems."

The city says no customers lost service because of the break.

There has been no word on how long repairs will take. 

