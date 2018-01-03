OK Teachers Stock Up On STEM Supplies

Just in time for the second semester to begin, some Green Country teachers are packing their classrooms with supplies to teach science, technology, engineering and math.

The Tulsa STEM Alliance handed out the free classroom materials Wednesday.

"It’s everything from Popsicle sticks, to straws, to robotics, and even checkout equipment,” Emily Mortimer with the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance said.

Teachers walked away from the Tulsa City-County Library with everything they could carry, with a few limitations.

They can also borrow supplies anytime from the STEM Shoppe.

The STEM Alliance said STEM is important for students because it helps them learn critical thinking and problem-solving skills.