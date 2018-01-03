Crashes In Both Directions Of BA Expressway Cause Backup

Two separate crashes in both directions of the Broken Arrow Expressway caused traffic issues Wednesday evening.

First responders were called to the Broken Arrow Expressway near Harvard.

From Osage SkyNews 6 HD we could see in the eastbound lanes a two-vehicle crash involving a truck and a car.

A white truck was on top of the car.

One person was taken in an ambulance to be treated. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Traffic was backed up starting at Harvard and going west.

In the westbound lanes, a single car crash caused a backed up to I-44.

No known injuries are reported with that crash.

All lanes have been reopened.