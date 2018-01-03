Details Emerge About Claremore Rape Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Details Emerge About Claremore Rape Suspect

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

New details have been released about a man police say broke into a Claremore woman's home, tied her up and raped her.

Police say the suspect, Julian Watson, admitted to several of his charges.

The affidavit says Watson broke into the victim's home two times in the last week. 

Police say Julian Watson got inside the woman's home while she was away on December 31 by shattering a back window, the broken glass shielded by curtains.

Investigators say Watson stole $50 from the home that night, then left, unlocking the back door on his way out.

"This is a duplex style home and Mr. Watson has a relationship with the neighbor of our victim,” said Claremore Police Deputy Chief Steve Cox. “The victim and Mr. Watson, really from what I can understand, know each other in passing."

Police say Watson came back early in the morning on January 1, using the back door he'd unlocked hours before.

The affidavit says Watson tapped on the wall, causing the victim to come out of the bedroom.

That's when the homeowner says she found the suspect, standing in her living room, wearing a mask and gloves and holding a knife.

The victim told police Watson tied her hands and feet and raped her.

The victim says the ordeal lasted for hours with Watson taking her phone and threatening to kill her if she called police.

"I just found out about it being right there,” said neighbor Cory Westcott. “That is scary, I live alone."

Eventually, the victim escaped and drove to a local fire station for help. The affidavit says Watson admitted breaking into the home twice but claims the sex between him and the victim was consensual.

Police arrested Watson on several complaints including rape, kidnapping and robbery.

“This is a scary dude and our detectives worked tirelessly,” said Cox. “They worked throughout the evening that night into the next day. They worked until the person was in custody and off the streets."

Police say that Watson does not have an adult criminal history but does have an extensive juvenile one.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
