Tulsa Woman Recovering From Burns Suffered In House Fire

A Tulsa woman is recovering from burns to her face, arms and hands after a fire ripped through her home on New Year's Day.

She lost her dog and everything she owned.

Renee Roley was at her home on west 60th street when her husband smelled something burning.

"Behind the washer and dryer, the whole wall was on fire,” said Roley.

The couple and their friend tried using a fire extinguisher and flour when she remembers a flash.

“Something exploded and that was a big fireball that caught me,” she recalled. “The other guy had his back to it and luckily he had a jacket on, so he kind of tackled me.”

She has burns on her arms and blisters on her hands.

"I kept trying to go back in after my Chihuahua,” she said. “We found out later had ran behind the couch and passed out."

She rummaged through her charred belongings hoping to find salvageable items.

"We lost,” Roley said crying. “I had brought home pictures from my husband's mother's house.”

It's a house she's hoping to live in, but it's not habitable.

"It was kind of a hoarder situation,” she said. “His mother had literally 60 years worth of stuff packed in there.”

She loaded up dumpster and trailer loads before her grandmother-in-law passed away in the fall, but there's still a lot of junk and the floors need to be rebuilt.

"I've spent my whole life doing stuff for other people,” she stated. “When this happened to me, I had no idea how to go about helping myself.”

She says she's trying to stay positive, thankful they made it out alive.

"I made the joke to everybody that hopefully this will be like a dermabrasion and all of my wrinkles will disappear," she laughed.

Roley says she couldn't get homeowners insurance because the trailer is too old.

If you would like to help, visit the family’s GoFundMe.