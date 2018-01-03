Coast Guard: Plane missing on flight from Oklahoma to Texas

FREEPORT, Texas (AP) - The Coast Guard is searching off the Southeast Texas coast after a small plane that left from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City was reported missing on a flight to Central Texas.

Authorities say the Cirrus SR-22 aircraft, capable of carrying five people, was detected on radar Wednesday flying south over the Gulf of Mexico. Air traffic controllers have been unable to get a radio response from the plane's pilot.

The plane is registered to Edmond, Oklahoma-based Abide Aviation.

