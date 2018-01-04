OHP Cracks Down On Left Lane Law Violators

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are stepping up enforcement of the state's new left-lane law.

That law went into effect more than two months ago, but the OHP is now making a push to enforce the law.

The OHP says that you can only use the left lane for passing and you must get over whenever you can. The "Move Over" law is meant to reduce road rage and speed up emergency response.

If caught violating the law, drivers could face a fine of more than $235.