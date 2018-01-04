Skiatook Police Name Winners 'No Shave November' And 'Don't Shav - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Skiatook Police Name Winners 'No Shave November' And 'Don't Shave December' Contests

[Left to Right] Detective Wes Henderson, Officer Hank Guilfoyle, Office Tyler Wilson, Detective Sgt. Jerry Bullard, Judges Geoffrey R McGoffin & Adam Green, Sgt. Steve Haley, Judge Mike Sharp, and Officers Chris Edwards and Mark Anthony Dressler. [Left to Right] Detective Wes Henderson, Officer Hank Guilfoyle, Office Tyler Wilson, Detective Sgt. Jerry Bullard, Judges Geoffrey R McGoffin & Adam Green, Sgt. Steve Haley, Judge Mike Sharp, and Officers Chris Edwards and Mark Anthony Dressler.
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

The Skiatook Police Department announced the winners of its "No Shave November" and "Don't Shave December" contests.

They say Detective Sergeant Jerry Bullard took first place.

The department says the competition raised $1,800.  Plus, "Ladies Behind the Badge" added an extra $2,000.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Chief James Dean said this allowed the Skiatook FOP Lodge to use the money to sponsor 30 children through their "Shop With A Cop" program.

Chief Dean thanked the officers and all those who donated to the effort.

