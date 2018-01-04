TSA: Top 10 Most Unusual Finds Of 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TSA: Top 10 Most Unusual Finds Of 2017

Posted: Updated:
TSA photo TSA photo
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Transportation Security Administration released a list of its "Top Ten Most Unusual Finds of 2017" Wednesday.

The list includes a variety of out-of-the-ordinary travel items, from unusual weapons to bizarre beauty products and TSA put out a video illustrating the odd finds:

TSA's Top 10 Most Unusual Finds: 2017 by TSA on YouTube

Here's the full list:

  • Face Tenderizer, found in a carry-on bag at Buffalo Niagara International Airport
  • Aggressive Odor Eater, found in a checked bag at Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport
  • Pointy Fidget Spinner, found in a carry-on bag at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
  • Grenade Art Thing #1 found in a checked bag at Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport
  • Lonely Throwing Star found in a carry-on bag at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport
  • Scythe found in a carry-on bag at John Wayne Airport Orange County
  • Satan's Pizza Cutter found in a carry-on bag at Honolulu International Airport
  • Bone Knife found in a carry-on bag at Baltimore–Washington International Airport
  • Replica Rifle Umbrella, a carry-on item at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport
  • Festively Wrapped Narcotics, found in a checked bag at Los Angeles International Airport

