Broken Water Line Damages Tulsa Motel

A portion of a Tulsa motel is closed after a water pipe burst caused a flood in one of its buildings.

It happened a little before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Garnett Inn in the 1000 block of South Garnett Road.

Video from the motel shows water dripping from the building and ice in the parking lot.

No word from the motel on how bad the damage is inside or when they plan to reopen the building.