Police: Two Tulsa QuikTrip Robberies May Be Related

Police looked for a man who may have robbed a second Tulsa QuikTrip store in the past week.

Officers said at around 1:40 a.m., the man entered convenience store on 11th Street at Highway 169, walked up to the counter and implied he had a gun.

After getting cash and grabbing some cigarettes, the man left headed east on 11th Street.

A search by the department's helicopter failed to turn up the suspect.

Police say the QuikTrip employee was not injured in the robbery.

They say the robber matched a description of a man who robbed the QuikTrip on 31st at Highway 169 on December 28th, 2017. They are now trying to determine if the two robberies are related.

