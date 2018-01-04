Police: Two Tulsa QuikTrip Robberies May Be Related - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Two Tulsa QuikTrip Robberies May Be Related

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police looked for a man who may have robbed a second Tulsa QuikTrip store in the past week.  

Officers said at around 1:40 a.m., the man entered convenience store on 11th Street at Highway 169, walked up to the counter and implied he had a gun.

After getting cash and grabbing some cigarettes, the man left headed east on 11th Street.

A search by the department's helicopter failed to turn up the suspect.   

Police say the QuikTrip employee was not injured in the robbery.

They say the robber matched a description of a man who robbed the QuikTrip on 31st at Highway 169 on December 28th, 2017. They are now trying to determine if the two robberies are related.

12/28/2017 Related Story: Armed Man Robs Tulsa QuikTrip

