Complaint against Kentucky speaker going to bipartisan panel

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Federal prosecutors who brought corruption allegations against a retired Honolulu police chief and his deputy city prosecutor wife now accuse one of the couple's alleged victims of lying to a grand jury.

A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

Authorities say the pilot of a small plane that failed to land at its Central Texas destination and was later tracked by U.S. fighter jets flying over the Gulf of Mexico appeared unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen.

Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?

A Republican has won a Virginia state House of Delegates race so close that its outcome was determined by pulling the candidate's name out of a bowl.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). Kentucky Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne, R-Prospect, center, address the media following the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Osborne is the acting Speaker of The House.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Jeff Hoover looks up to the cheers from the gallery following his swearing in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky’s House speaker, who said he would resign his leadership position after ac...

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Kentucky GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover attends annual ethics and anti-sexual harassment training for the state legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Hoover has temporarily stepped aside from his duties while th...

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

In a case that had already roiled state politics, the formal disciplinary charges filed Wednesday against Jeff Hoover include sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and using taxpayer resources to hide the allegations from the public.

Hoover's actions, the lawmakers allege, "violated statute, brought great harm to the body's ability to conduct the people's business, and irreparably damaged the reputation of the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Hoover told The Associated Press he believes the complaint is motivated by politics. Its signers include Republican Rep. Phil Moffett, who Hoover said has "wanted to be speaker since he got here."

"He has been working with this small group of legislators and the executive branch for weeks in their collective effort to harm me," Hoover said. "So, I'm not surprised. They can't touch my faith, and my family and lots of friends still support me, and they will not take away my joy."

Hoover has denied sexual harassment, but said he sent inappropriate yet consensual text messages to a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus.

Moffett declined to respond to Hoover's comments, but said "we have a duty and a responsibility to discipline our members."

"We can't allow cover-ups and sexual harassment and hostile work environments and things like that to happen. It's absolutely unacceptable," he said.

The complaint was filed under new House rules adopted Tuesday, which require a special committee of three Republicans and three Democrats to investigate. Republican Rep. Jerry Miller, as chairman of the State Government Committee, will chair the special committee and will only vote to break a tie.

"It's not my intention to drag it on a day longer than it has to," Miller said.

The lawmakers wrote in the complaint, "Upon finding these charges to be true, we respectfully ask the committee to recommend the expulsion of (Hoover) from the House of Representatives."

In November, Hoover appeared to be one of dozens of powerful men across the country toppled by allegations of sexual harassment or abuse. He announced he would resign as speaker but keep his seat in the legislature. But Tuesday, Hoover said he was only temporarily stepping aside as speaker "until further notice," leaving open the possibility he could return to power.

The settlement signed by Hoover and three other Republican lawmakers was handled outside of court and paid for with private money to avoid publicity. But the Courier Journal exposed the settlement, creating an uproar in a state that was transitioning to Republican rule after decades of dominance by Democrats.

The complaint was signed by Moffett and fellow Republican state Reps. Addia Wuchner, Kim King, Russell Webber, Stan Lee, Robert Benvenuti, Tim Moore and Joe Fischer. It says Hoover sent text messages to the woman requesting photos of her in a "black lace g string," saying they were "for my eyes only" and promising to delete them.

It also says Hoover created a hostile work environment by using his office to "conduct interviews and intimidate witnesses (who) had knowledge of his illicit relationship."

House Republican Caucus spokeswoman Daisy Olivo has filed a lawsuit claiming Hoover and the woman involved in the settlement had "physical, sexual encounters" and that he used money from prominent political donors to pay for the settlement. But the woman, through her attorney, said none of that was true. Hoover has also denied having a sexual relationship with the woman.

Hoover and the other Republican lawmakers who signed the settlement say a confidentiality clause prevents them from discussing it publicly. House GOP leaders have asked the Legislative Ethics Commission to use its subpoena power to determine if lawmakers used money from political donors or registered lobbyists to pay the settlement, which could violate state law.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has publicly urged Hoover to give up his position as speaker and his seat in the legislature. Bevin told a WKYX radio on Tuesday he still expects Hoover to resign this week.

"Well he's very misinformed, but beyond that I'm not going to say anything," Hoover said.

A spokeswoman for Bevin did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.