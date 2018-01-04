Shaking, no damage in San Francisco Bay Area quake

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Federal prosecutors who brought corruption allegations against a retired Honolulu police chief and his deputy city prosecutor wife now accuse one of the couple's alleged victims of lying to a grand jury.

A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

Authorities say the pilot of a small plane that failed to land at its Central Texas destination and was later tracked by U.S. fighter jets flying over the Gulf of Mexico appeared unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen.

Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?

A Republican has won a Virginia state House of Delegates race so close that its outcome was determined by pulling the candidate's name out of a bowl.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco Bay Area residents were shaken out of their slumber by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake that was felt over a wide area but caused no major damage early Thursday.

The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, just across the bay from San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The magnitude was revised after it was initially reported as magnitude 4.5. It happened at a depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers).

Social media posts showed people were awakened some 40 miles (64 kilometers) to the north and south, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

"Felt like a big truck drove into the building or something blew up downstairs. It just rocked the room and bed like two or three times quickly with a decently loud rumble in North Berkeley," Dale Fest wrote on the San Francisco Chronicle's Facebook page .

Bay Area Rapid Transit said it had checked tracks for damage and found no problems. Early delays in train service were cleared up by 5:30 a.m., the agency said.

Jack Boatwright, a geophysicist with the USGS Earthquake Science Center in Menlo Park, said the shaking from the quake "seemed a little weak, about half as strong as what you would expect."

He told the Chronicle that by 4:15 a.m., there had been no aftershocks, which he called "a good sign. It may mean less likelihood of a larger earthquake to follow."

