Street Project Update Near Jenks Middle School

JENKS, Oklahoma -

Relief could be on the way soon after a construction project continues to cause major slow downs around Jenks Middle School. 

Right now, only westbound traffic is open along 101st Street.

Tulsa city councilor Phil Lakin says engineers believe they can have two lanes of traffic open in front of Jenks Middle School by February, but there's a catch.    It's only a small stretch.

Lakin says he expects two-way traffic to be restored from the school to southbound Louisville, which would allow cars to go to and from many neighborhoods between 101st and 111th along Yale Avenue.

Right now, crews are widening the street, adding turning lanes and sidewalks, to make the area safer.

The construction has turned into a traffic nightmare for drivers.

Lakin says two way traffic to the entire corridor is expected to reopen in March.  He says think late March and "be mightly impressed if it's done earlier."

More work will be done over the summer months to fix some sewer-related problems, but Lakin says he doesn't have many details on that portion of the project. 

