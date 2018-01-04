Man Arrested For Stealing Mail From Broken Arrow Neighborhood

Police say a suspected Broken Arrow mail thief is in jail accused of stealing from dozens of people.

They identify the suspect as Tyler Moon, 20.

The arrest report says a witness saw a man in a white pickup truck and wearing a fur hat stealing mail from mailboxes in a neighborhood near 101st and Elm.

Police say they found Moon in the truck.

An officer said he noticed a number of pieces of mail on the dashboard. He wrote that Moon initially told officers he was lost and that he had just gotten the truck back from a friend and nothing inside belonged to him.

A search turned up two bags full of mail from 42 addresses, police said.

The report stated Tyler Moon admitted to driving around a Broken Arrow neighborhood and taking mail out of mailboxes. Moon told officers he "was being stupid."

Police say they have located some of the victims, but expect more victims to come forward as the investigation continues.

The booked Tyler Moon into the Tulsa County jail on several drug related complaints including numerous stolen property complaints.