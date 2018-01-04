Coast Guard searching Gulf of Mexico for missing plane

FREEPORT, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a small plane that didn't land at its scheduled location in Central Texas and stopped responding to air traffic controllers.

The Cirrus SR-22 took off Wednesday afternoon from a small airport in Oklahoma City after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Austin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles (352 kilometers) northwest of Cancun flying at 15,000 feet (4,600 meters).

The plane is registered to Oklahoma-based Abide Aviation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.