2 Bodies Found In Burned-Out Shed In Tulsa

Image of the shed where the bodies were found. Image of the shed where the bodies were found.
The shed is behind a house in the 1000 block of North St. Louis. The shed is behind a house in the 1000 block of North St. Louis.
Photo of the shed where Tulsa firefighters found two bodies Thursday morning. Photo of the shed where Tulsa firefighters found two bodies Thursday morning.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters found two bodies after putting out a fire in a shed behind a Tulsa home Thursday morning.

The home is located in the 1000 block of North St. Louis, halfway between Peoria and Utica.

The Tulsa Fire Department got the call at about 7:40 a.m. The fire was in a 50 square foot shed and firefighters put it out quickly.

Fire Captain Stan May says that's when they found the first body. A second body was discovered a short time later.

May says one body was that of a man, and the other was a woman.

May said there was a hot plate in the shed along with a mattress and a microwave.

He said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

A Tulsa police officer told News On 6, it appears the two were living there and the shed was supplied by an extension cord running from the house.

May said a man in the house claimed he did not know two people were in his shed.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

