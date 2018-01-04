2 Bodies Found In Burned-Out Shed In Tulsa

Photo of the shed where Tulsa firefighters found two bodies Thursday morning.

Firefighters found two bodies after putting out a fire in a shed behind a Tulsa home Thursday morning.

The home is located in the 1000 block of North St. Louis, halfway between Peoria and Utica.

The Tulsa Fire Department got the call at about 7:40 a.m. The fire was in a 50 square foot shed and firefighters put it out quickly.

Fire Captain Stan May says that's when they found the first body. A second body was discovered a short time later.

May says one body was that of a man, and the other was a woman.

May said there was a hot plate in the shed along with a mattress and a microwave.

He said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

A Tulsa police officer told News On 6, it appears the two were living there and the shed was supplied by an extension cord running from the house.

May said a man in the house claimed he did not know two people were in his shed.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.