The Latest: Republican wins race when name pulled from bowl

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Federal prosecutors who brought corruption allegations against a retired Honolulu police chief and his deputy city prosecutor wife now accuse one of the couple's alleged victims of lying to a grand jury.

A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

Authorities say the pilot of a small plane that failed to land at its Central Texas destination and was later tracked by U.S. fighter jets flying over the Gulf of Mexico appeared unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen.

Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?

A Republican has won a Virginia state House of Delegates race so close that its outcome was determined by pulling the candidate's name out of a bowl.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Latest on a Virginia legislative election in which the winner's name is drawn out of a bowl (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A Republican has won a Virginia state House of Delegates race so close that its outcome was determined by pulling the candidate's name out of a bowl.

Del. David Yancey was named the winner of the 94th District on Thursday by the Virginia State Board of Elections.

The race between the three-term incumbent and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds has bounced back and forth since the November election. Yancey appeared to have won by 10 votes, but on Dec. 19 Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a three-judge panel declared a tie based on a previously uncounted vote for Yancey.

The win by Yancey leaves Republicans clinging to a slim 51-49 majority over Democrats in the House. A lawsuit is pending over the results of another House race in northern Virginia and Simonds could ask for another recount.

___

4:50 a.m.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House is set to be decided by chance. That's after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Virginia elections officials will conduct a blind drawing Thursday morning to determine the winner of the 94th House District contest. The candidates are incumbent Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds.

The drawing will be the latest dramatic twist in a November election that saw Democrats wipe out a 66-34 advantage held by Republicans in the House. But an ultimate resolution could still be far away. The loser could push for a second recount or ask the House to step in and pick a winner.

