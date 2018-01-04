Wagoner Schools Official Charged With Two Counts Of Battery

Prosecutors charged a Wagoner Schools official with two counts of battery.

Court records show Robert Schaeffer was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery Thursday, January 04, 2018.

According to the Wagoner Public Schools website, Schaffer is the Dean of Students.

It’s unknown at this time what prompted the charges.

