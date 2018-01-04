TPD Seeks Credit Card Theft Person Of Interest

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them identify a person of interest.

Police said they are looking for a person connected to a credit card theft.

They ask anyone with information to contact Corporal Stephen Whittington at 918-596-9165 or email swhittington@cityoftulsa.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the Tulsa Police Department website to remain anonymous.