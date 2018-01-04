Civil rights probe of black man's police shooting is closed

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.

A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 has filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

A federal grand jury has indicted a California man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Blizzard rolls up the East Coast, with cold blast to follow

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man who had accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement Thursday that he'd found insufficient evidence for charges against any of the officers involved in the 2011 shooting of Kenneth Chamberlain in White Plains, just north of New York City.

Chamberlain, 68, was home alone when he inadvertently triggered a medical alert on a console in his apartment. He told officers who responded to the call that he was fine and refused to open his door. He also tried to get the dispatcher at the medical alert company, Life Aid, to call off the police.

"I have the White Plains Police Department banging on my door, and I did not call them and I am not sick," he said.

But the responding officers refused to leave. During a standoff that lasted more than 90 minutes, officers taunted Chamberlain with racial slurs. Chamberlain, a former Marine and correction officer, armed himself with a knife.

Finally, officers kicked in the door, zapped Chamberlain with a stun gun, shot him with beanbag ammunition and then killed him with a pistol shot.

Chamberlain's family said the shooting was racially motivated.

The U.S. attorney in Manhattan opened an investigation after a state grand jury declined to indict the officers. Kim said the evidence indicated the officers believed that Chamberlain was threatening them with the knife.

A civil lawsuit filed by Chamberlain's family was rejected by a jury in 2016.

