Roy Moore accuser files defamation lawsuit against him

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.

A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 has filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

A federal grand jury has indicted a California man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 filed a defamation lawsuit against Moore and his campaign Thursday.

Leigh Corfman said Moore and his campaign defamed her and made false statements as they denied the accusations in the midst of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. The lawsuit, filed in Montgomery Circuit Court, asks Moore to publicly apologize.

"Mr. Moore sexually abused me when I was only 14 years old. Then he and his campaign called me a liar and immoral when I publicly disclosed his misconduct," Corfman said in a statement. "By this lawsuit, I seek to do what I could not do as a 14-year-old - hold Mr. Moore and those who enable him accountable."

Corfman said she was a teen when Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, touched her sexually during an encounter. Moore has denied the allegations.

Corfman was one of several women who said Moore pursued them when they were teens.

Corfman and her mother have said that Moore first approached her as she waited outside a custody hearing at the Etowah County courthouse. Corfman said she later arranged to meet Moore and that he took her to his home and initiated the encounter. Corfman said he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes except for his underwear before touching her over her bra and underpants.

Efforts to immediately reach Moore for comment were unsuccessful, and a text message to Kayla Moore, Moore's wife, was not immediately returned.

His campaign issued a statement saying, "We look forward to transparently discussing these matters in a court of law."

Moore's campaign was roiled by the accusations as he sought the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore, a Republican, lost the race to Doug Jones, the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in 25 years. The lawsuit was filed a day after Jones was sworn in as a member of the Senate.

The lawsuit cites numerous statements made by Moore and his campaign staff and surrogates denying the allegations and accusing her of not telling the truth. Moore on several occasions denied knowing Corfman. In a church speech, he dismissed the misconduct allegations against him as "dirty politics." Moore, who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the Alabama election, submitted an affidavit saying the accusations were false and malicious and that he passed a polygraph test.

"Mr. Moore's continued attacks against Ms. Corfman after the election and the content of his affidavit demonstrate that if not enjoined, he will continue to defame Ms. Corfman, if simply for the purpose of furthering his political goals," Corfman's attorney wrote in the lawsuit.

Corfman's lawsuit asks Moore and his campaign to pay legal fees but does not ask for monetary compensation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.