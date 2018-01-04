Family Sues Sequoyah School District For Failing To Protect Child From Bullying

A family is suing the Sequoyah school district in Claremore for failing to protect a child from bullying.

Court documents say Stephanie England is suing the school district as well as the parents of several other children.

The documents accuse the other children of repeatedly bullying England's child and physically assaulting him.

The lawsuit accuses the school of failing to protect England's child.

The school says it can't comment on legal matters, but did say the student who was bullied no longer goes to Sequoyah schools.