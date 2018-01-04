Many Frustrated Man Accused Of Raping Claremore Woman Wasn’t Already In Jail

The man arrested for raping a Claremore woman has a long criminal history.

Police said in 2012, Julian Watson admitted to trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl. He was later arrested for breaking into Rogers County homes.

Now that he’s accused of a heinous crime, many people are frustrated and said had he been dealt with properly when he was a juvenile, it wouldn’t have come to this.

1/3/2018 Related Story: Details Emerge About Claremore Rape Suspect

"They waited until I was done paying attention and let him go," said James Brumbaugh in 2012.

When Watson was 14, he tried to kidnap James' 13-year-old daughter, Brittany, from her Broken Arrow bus stop.

Brittany said Watson grabbed her and threatened to kill her if she screamed. She said he dragged her toward a wooded area until an alert neighbor ran outside screaming and saved Brittany.

James was told Watson would be sent to a secure facility, but, instead, just months later, the boy was living in a Rogers County neighborhood wearing an ankle monitor.

"We saw him walking the neighborhood with his ankle monitor and skateboard," one neighbor said.

They saw Watson tied doorknobs and rang doorbells, often where young girls lived.

Then, homes and cars got broken into, so one neighbor took off work and did her own surveillance, watching Watson for three hours before he broke into a house.

Deputies arrested him then checked his ankle monitor and said it put him in half a dozen other homes during break-ins.

Everyone was outraged and thought it would be the final straw.

"At this point, they should go back and make sure he's off the street for good," James Brumbaugh said.

But that didn’t happen, since Watson, now 20, is in jail, accused of breaking into a woman's house with a knife, tying her up and raping her, but we don't know where he was the past five years.

We've contacted the Office of Juvenile affairs but haven't heard back.