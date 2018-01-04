13th person dies week after apartment fire caused by toddler

Friday, January 5 2018 12:10 AM EST2018-01-05 05:10:49 GMT
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...More >>
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.More >>
Friday, January 5 2018 12:10 AM EST2018-01-05 05:10:41 GMT
A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.More >>
A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-01-05 04:10:14 GMT
President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.More >>
President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-01-05 04:10:05 GMT
Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off...More >>
Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - A 13th person has died from injuries suffered in one of New York City's deadliest fires in decades.
Police say 27-year-old Holt Francis was critically injured in the Dec. 28 Bronx apartment building fire and died at a hospital on Thursday. They say the fire was caused by a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners.
Francis' wife, their two daughters and a niece also were killed in the fire.
Eight adults and five children died in the fire. Among them was 28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah, who rescued a number of people that night before going back into the burning building and dying of smoke inhalation.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY'-groh) says the fire started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.