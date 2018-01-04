Man convicted of kidnap, torture of pot dispensary owner

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to bring criminal charges against a white police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill black man during an encounter that began when the man accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

President Donald Trump's announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would continue the work of his disbanded voter fraud commission concerns voting rights advocates and some state election officials.

A woman who says failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore molested her when she was 14 has filed a defamation lawsuit Moore and his campaign.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

A federal grand jury has indicted a California man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A marijuana grower was convicted Thursday of kidnapping, torturing and mutilating a pot dispensary owner he mistakenly thought had buried $1 million in the California desert.

Kyle Shirakawa Handley was found guilty of a 2012 assault that included burning the man with a blowtorch, shocking him with a Taser, splashing him with bleach and cutting off his penis.

"We hope this verdict provides some solace to the victims in this case," prosecutor Matt Murphy said.

Handley, 38, of Fountain Valley, is one of three men who were accused of kidnapping the Newport Beach marijuana dispensary owner.

Handley, who had befriended the man, made trips to Las Vegas with him and came to believe that he had hidden profits from his cash-based pot business in the Mojave Desert, prosecutors said.

A scheme was hatched that used surveillance cameras and a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the dispensary owner for months, both at his home and when he made trips to the desert, authorities said.

On Oct. 2, 2012, the kidnappers took the man and his roommate's girlfriend from their Newport Beach home, drove them to the desert and then tortured the man to make him reveal where he had buried money, prosecutors said.

At trial the dispensary owner testified that they continued to torture him even though he told them he hadn't buried any cash. Finally, after being convinced he had no money, the kidnappers cut off his penis and threw it from the window of the getaway van. Authorities never found it.

The kidnapped woman eventually was able to cut herself free of her bonds using a knife the kidnappers left her. She walked barefoot to a highway and flagged down a Kern County sheriff's deputy.

On Thursday, the dispensary owner breathed a sigh of relief as Handley was convicted of kidnapping for ransom, aggravated mayhem and torture. His fiancee held his hand and rubbed his shoulder, the Orange County Register reported.

Handley is facing life in prison without chance of parole when he is sentenced on March 23.

Two other men, Ryan Kevorkian, 38 and Hossein Nayeri, 39, have pleaded not guilty and are facing trial in the case.

Nayeri fled to Iran after the attack. The FBI and Czech authorities arrested him at the Prague airport in 2013 on his way from Iran to Spain to visit family.

Nayeri also is facing charges for escaping from the Orange County Jail in 2016. He and two other inmates cut through a metal screen on a wall, crawled through plumbing shafts and rappelled from the roof. They were recaptured after a statewide manhunt.

The escape was captured on a smuggled cellphone and was made public by Nayeri's attorney last year.

