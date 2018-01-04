Stillwater Police Search For Missing Child

Stillwater police are searching for 9-year-old Angelo Graham.

The boy was last seen at his family's apartment at 1400 N. Perkins Road, police say.

Police say Angelo left his family's apartment around 6 p.m. to visit a friend at an adjacent apartment around 6 p.m.

His mother called police at around 7 p.m.

He was last seen in a large blue and black coat and blue jeans.

Police say there is insufficient information to meet the requirements for an Amber Alert at this time.

Anyone with information about Angelo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department immediately at 405-372-4171.