Inola Buys Land For A New City Hall

A Green Country community is one step closer to getting a new town hall.

The City of Inola just purchased a two acre plot of land on the north side of town. City councilors approved the land purchase during a meeting last week.

Their old building is about 60 years old and recently developed mold.

Right now, there is no word on what will happen to the old building.