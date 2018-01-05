Fundraisers Set Porum Fatal Fire Victims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fundraisers Set Porum Fatal Fire Victims

PORUM, Oklahoma -

Porum Public Schools is holding a fundraiser to help the family of a woman and her two children killed in a house fire earlier this week.

1/3/2018 Related Story: Family Mourns Mom, Children Killed In Porum House Fire

The elementary and high schools will hold a penny war from Friday until next Friday, January 12th, to benefit Kevin Fraley, who is recovering after being burned in the fire that killed his wife and children.

The community is coming up with several other ways to help the family.

  • Irene Robinson and friends are making homemade fried pies for $3 each. To order, call Irene at 918-484-5702.
  • Chili and bean dinner - Porum Volunteer Fire Department - Porum School cafeteria - Sunday, January 14th 
  • Kilgore Meat Company has donated half a hog.  Raffle tickets can be purchase for $1 each at Porum Elementary School.
  • Benefit account set up at Armstrong Bank under the name "Porum Fire Fund for Kevin Fraley Family."

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
