Fundraisers Set Porum Fatal Fire Victims

Porum Public Schools is holding a fundraiser to help the family of a woman and her two children killed in a house fire earlier this week.

The elementary and high schools will hold a penny war from Friday until next Friday, January 12th, to benefit Kevin Fraley, who is recovering after being burned in the fire that killed his wife and children.

The community is coming up with several other ways to help the family.