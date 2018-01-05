Man Arrested Following Shooting Outside Tulsa QuikTrip

Police arrested a man overnight following a shooting Thursday evening outside a Tulsa convenience store.

He is identified as 24-year-old Avery Anderson.

The shooting, at around 7 p.m., at the QuikTrip at 51st and Mingo sent a man to the hospital.

1/4/2018 Related Story: Shooting Leaves One Hospitalized, Tulsa Police Say

Police say the victim was selling the shooter a gun at the convenience store. They say the buyer took it, then shot the seller. The shooter then left in a silver SUV along with a getaway driver.

After reviewing store surveillance video, police tracked down the SUV and arrested Anderson and booked him into jail on complaints including robbery with a firearm. Police say they are still looking for the shooter.

Police say there was also a juvenile with a gun in the SUV with Anderson, but they don't believe he was involved in the QuikTrip shooting

According to police, the victim who was shot in the upper leg is expected to be OK.