Man Arrested Following Shooting Outside Tulsa QuikTrip - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested Following Shooting Outside Tulsa QuikTrip

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a man overnight following a shooting Thursday evening outside a Tulsa convenience store.

He is identified as 24-year-old Avery Anderson.

The shooting, at around 7 p.m., at the QuikTrip at 51st and Mingo sent a man to the hospital.  

1/4/2018 Related Story: Shooting Leaves One Hospitalized, Tulsa Police Say

Police say the victim was selling the shooter a gun at the convenience store.  They say the buyer took it, then shot the seller. The shooter then left in a silver SUV along with a getaway driver. 

After reviewing store surveillance video, police tracked down the SUV and arrested Anderson and booked him into jail on complaints including robbery with a firearm.  Police say they are still looking for the shooter.

Police say there was also a juvenile with a gun in the SUV with Anderson, but they don't believe he was involved in the QuikTrip shooting

According to police, the victim who was shot in the upper leg is expected to be OK.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.