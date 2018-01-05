Dog With Metal Stuck On Its Neck Treated By Tulsa Rescue Group

A Tulsa animal rescue group says a dog is struggling to survive after it was found with metal duct work wrapped around its neck.

In a Facebook update from Rescued N Ready Animal Foundation, they say "Marvel" needed sedation and is resting.

Most of the pictures they've posted to their Facebook page are graphic, but the metal duct has been removed.

The page says Marvel was found walking in north Tulsa recently with a section of metal duct work stuck on its neck.

The metal duct work looks like part of a dryer vent or something similar.

Rescued N Ready Animal Foundation writes that it took four people to catch the dog and that he was severely anemic, had tick disease and may need a blood transfusion.

The group is asking for donations because of the cost of Marvel's emergency medical care.