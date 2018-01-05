Turning The Lights Back On Along Tulsa's BA Expressway

Tulsa drivers will notice some lanes shut down over the weekend as city crews work to turn more highway lights back on.

Those highways have been left in the dark because of copper thieves.

This weekend, the City of Tulsa says the left lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway will be closed in different spots from near 15th Street to Sheridan.

The city says the closures will start tonight at 7 and drivers can expect those lanes to stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday.

This is after about 34 miles worth of copper was stolen from highway lights across the city.

To deter thieves, crews are replacing the copper wires with aluminum and putting stickers on each pole stating "We Use Aluminum."

Workers hope to have everything completed by the end of 2018. The final expense for the project is just under $10-million.

Repairs will continue next weekend if needed.