Man Burned In Homeless Camp Near Tulsa Highway Bridge

Firefighters say a man was burned in a homeless camp near a downtown Tulsa highway bridge Friday morning.

The location is in the 700 block of West 1st Street which is near the BOK Center.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the man was burned in several places. He had bandages on his hands as he was loaded into an ambulance.

Firefighters said the man had been using a campfire and thought it was out but it flared up and burned him.