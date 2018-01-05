Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Oregon is suing the agrochemical company Monsanto over PCB pollution that the state says has contaminated dozens of waterways and leached into ground soil.

The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company has resigned following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.

A Russian man who was shot and killed in drive-by in Pittsburgh street last month donated his organs _ and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney has given an emotional thank-you to the man's widow.

Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

Despite recent claims by EPA, the number of cleanups at the nation's most polluted sites did not significantly improve during the first year of the Trump administration.

(Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Mourners attend Anton Kemaev's funeral service at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in McKees Rocks, Pa. Kemaev was a front-seat passenger in a car when someone in another vehicle ope...

(Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Olga Kemaeva, wife of Anton Kemaev, kisses a cross during Kemaev's funeral service at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in McKees Rocks, Pa. Kemaev was a front-seat passenger in a car...

(Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Erin Bond, center, 33, of Apple Valley, Minn., and her husband, John, right, 35, go in for a group hug with Olga Kemaeva, 34, the widow of Russian tourist Anton Kemaev, as they meet for the first ti...

(Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Erin Bond, back, 33, of Apple Valley, Minn., and her husband, John, right, 35, go in for a group hug with Olga Kemaeva, 34, the widow of Russian tourist Anton Kemaev, as they meet for the first time...

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Russian man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh last month donated his organs - and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney gave an emotional thank-you to the man's widow.

Anton Kemaev was on a travel visa touring around the United States, and was staying with friends in Pittsburgh when he was shot in the head Dec. 19. The 35-year-old fitness trainer was in the passenger seat of a car, and police say neither he nor the driver was the intended target.

He was in critical condition for nine days before his Dec. 28 death. His wife, Olga Kemaev, arrived from Siberia just in time to say goodbye. She decided to donate his organs, which would save the lives of four people.

Shortly thereafter, John Bond, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, got a call that there was a kidney ready for him. He and his wife, Erin, had 10 minutes to pack before they were taken to chartered flight to Pittsburgh, and Bond was in surgery within hours.

Little by little, they were given information about the donor. At first, the Bonds learned that he'd been a young, healthy Russian man. A few days after that, they learned he had been shot to death. They searched on Google and discovered it had to be Anton Kemaev.

Kemaev had been set to return home this week, to be there to spend Russian Orthodox Christmas on Sunday with his family. Instead, his widow will return to their home later this week with his ashes.

On Thursday, Bond met with met with Kemaev's wife at the hotel where he is recuperating.

"What do you say to someone who just lost her husband, whose kids just lost their father?" John Bond asked.

Amid hugs and translators he thanked her and told her she saved his life, and she said it was what her husband would have wanted.

"He will live on," Erin Bond told Kemaev. "Thank you for choosing to donate."

"She's very happy, and he's very happy for helping," said Vladimir Shlyakhtim, a friend of Anton's who served as translator.

Shlyakhtim told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that was Anton's last gift, to "make something good out of this nightmare."

