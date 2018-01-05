Report: Systemic failures caused crisis at California dam

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

With Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games offering huge jackpots, some winners will face enormous tax bills.

With Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games offering huge jackpots, some winners will face enormous tax bills.

Despite law changes lottery winners will face big tax bills

Despite law changes lottery winners will face big tax bills

Oregon is suing the agrochemical company Monsanto over PCB pollution that the state says has contaminated dozens of waterways and leached into ground soil.

Oregon is suing the agrochemical company Monsanto over PCB pollution that the state says has contaminated dozens of waterways and leached into ground soil.

The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company has resigned following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company has resigned following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

First snow, now bitter cold disrupts life on East Coast

First snow, now bitter cold disrupts life on East Coast

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.

A Russian man who was shot and killed in drive-by in Pittsburgh street last month donated his organs _ and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney has given an emotional thank-you to the man's widow.

A Russian man who was shot and killed in drive-by in Pittsburgh street last month donated his organs _ and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney has given an emotional thank-you to the man's widow.

Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

Despite recent claims by EPA, the number of cleanups at the nation's most polluted sites did not significantly improve during the first year of the Trump administration.

Despite recent claims by EPA, the number of cleanups at the nation's most polluted sites did not significantly improve during the first year of the Trump administration.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - "Long-term and systemic failures" by California officials and regulators to recognize inherent construction and design flaws caused last year's near-disaster at the tallest U.S. dam, an independent panel of dam safety experts said Friday.

Members of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials and the U.S. Society on Dams carried out an independent investigation into the human and technical problems that caused the crisis at California's Oroville Dam. The experts issued their report Friday.

Both spillways at the half-century old dam gave way in February 2017, forcing evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people downstream.

The independent panel of dam safety experts say the structure had inherent design and construction weaknesses.

The report faults California's Department of Water Resources and other regulators for allegedly failing to recognize and address those problems, over the course of decades of inspections and reviews.

State spokeswoman Erin Mellon said California officials would respond to the findings shortly.

Dam experts say findings from the Oroville crisis will have lessons for operators and regulators around the world.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.