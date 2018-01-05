Despite law changes lottery winners will face big tax bills

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Oregon is suing the agrochemical company Monsanto over PCB pollution that the state says has contaminated dozens of waterways and leached into ground soil.

The chairman of an Alabama newspaper company has resigned following accusations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.

A jury has convicted a California man of the abduction, torture and mutilation of a marijuana dispensary owner.

Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

13th person dies from injuries suffered in 1 of New York City's deadliest fires in decades; wife, 2 daughters, niece previously died.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.

A Russian man who was shot and killed in drive-by in Pittsburgh street last month donated his organs _ and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney has given an emotional thank-you to the man's widow.

Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

Despite recent claims by EPA, the number of cleanups at the nation's most polluted sites did not significantly improve during the first year of the Trump administration.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). A Powerball lottery sign displays the lottery prizes at a convenience store Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Chicago. An estimated $550 million jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday night's Powerball lottery drawing, making it potentiall...

(AP Photo/David Goldman). A sign advertises the Powerball lottery jackpot at a store in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. An estimated $550 million jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday night's Powerball lottery drawing, making it potentially the 8th larg...

(AP Photo/David Goldman). A sign advertises Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots at a store in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. An estimated $550 million jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday night's Powerball lottery drawing, making it potential...

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Pity the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery game winners.

Federal tax law changes would seem to promise that those who beat the odds and win a jackpot could keep more of their winnings from the government. But even as the new law cut top federal income tax rates, it also reduced the ability to deduct state taxes.

There are exceptions, as 10 states including California, Texas and Florida don't tax lottery winnings. But in most of the country, the newly rich won't be even richer because of the tax law.

"The changes roughly offset," said Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Tax Policy Center. "The new tax bill will not give any benefit to most lottery winners."

The issue arises because federal income tax bracket changes approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last month take effect at a time when jackpots for the nation's two national lotteries have grown enormous. The Mega Millions game will offer a $445 million prize for Friday's drawing, and the Powerball game's top prize has reached $550 million for Saturday night's drawing.

The chances of winning the jackpots are incredibly small, at about one in 302 million for Mega Millions and one in 292 million for Powerball. Even for those who beat the odds, they might find that their dream paycheck is smaller than they thought.

In part, that's because nearly all winners take the cash option. For Friday's Mega Millions prize, that would mean winning not the much-trumpeted $445 million annuity paid over 29 years but $277 million in cash.

Of that, 37 percent, or about $102.5 million would be owed to the federal government in taxes. That's a savings of about $7 million from the old tax rate of 39.6 percent, but factoring in the state deduction change would wipe out the bonus.

Under the old law, unlimited state income taxes could be deducted from federal taxes, but that deduction is now capped at $10,000. State lottery taxes vary from about 3 percent to more than 8 percent, so on a $277 million cash prize, a winner's tax bill could climb by $15 million or more.

For someone suddenly showered with newfound wealth, would a few million more or less matter? Yes, said San Francisco tax attorney Robert Wood.

"Maybe someone shouldn't care if it's a million here or a million there," Wood said. "But anyone who looks at the size of a tax bill from a win like this is going to care at some level about taxes because the number is so huge."

For those mulling ways to avoid taxes, experts say, don't count on it.

Federal law lets people deduct up to 60 percent of their adjusted gross income to a recognized nonprofit, but for those not feeling so charitable, there's no way around the tax bill.

"I'm not aware of any other way to shield it," said Mildred Carter, a senior federal tax analyst at Wolters Kluwer, a Riverwoods, Illinois, tax and accounting analysis firm. "They'll have to pay."

___

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/smcfetridge .

___

Sign up for the @APCentralRegion weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from Texas and the Midwest at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv

