CBS News: FBI Conducting Probe Into Clinton Foundation

News

CBS News: FBI Conducting Probe Into Clinton Foundation

Posted: Updated:

CBS News has learned the FBI is conducting a probe of the Clinton Foundation.

The investigation is looking into whether donations made to the Foundation can be tied to any actions carried out by U.S. government, CBS News reports.

In a statement, the Clinton Foundation says:

“Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false. None of this has made us waver in our mission to help people. The Clinton Foundation has demonstrably improved the lives of millions of people across America and around the world while earning top ratings from charity watchdog groups in the process. There are real issues in our society needing attention that the Clinton Foundation works hard to solve every day. So we’re going to stay focused on what really matters.”

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information becomes available.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
