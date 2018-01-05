Kansas Man Accused Of Online Sex Crimes

A Columbus, Kansas, man was arrested Thursday on complaints of engaging in illegal sexual activity online with a juvenile, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says.

James Dustin Reeves, 32, was arrested at his home.

Investigators say Reeves engaged illegal sexual activity while online with a juvenile. He's being held in the Cherokee County Jail in Kansas for electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says it's an important reminder for parents to talk to their kids about coming forward if anyone does anything either in person or online that makes them feel uncomfortable.