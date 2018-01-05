Car Fire Spreads To Brush Near Glenpool

Image of the fire from Osage SkyNews 6 HD after it spread to the field.

Image of the fire from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Photo of the car on fire by Spencer Houghton.

A car fire spread to brush along Highway 75 Friday afternoon.

The car burned on the side of the northbound lanes near 200th Street South at about 2:50 p.m.

After destroying the car, which appeared to be a Chevy Impala, the flames spread to the pasture on the east side of the highway.

Firefighters from Glenpool, Liberty and Mounds arrived and put the flames out quickly.

No one reported any injuries.