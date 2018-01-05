Colleagues make pet rescue flight in honor of missing pilot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Colleagues of a missing pilot who was volunteering for a pet rescue operation when his plane failed to land at a Texas airport have completed the rescue flight in his honor.

Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog. His plane never landed. The Coast Guard was still searching Friday for 55-year-old Kinsinger, who was last seen over the Gulf of Mexico.

Fellow volunteers with Pilots N Paws made the trip Thursday, transporting a disabled senior husky to its temporary home in Oklahoma. From there, the dog will be taken to Las Vegas for medical care.

Kinsinger's fellow volunteers told KOKH-TV on Thursday that the missing doctor would have wanted the rescue to go ahead.

