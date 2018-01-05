Bald Eagle Shot To Death In SE Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bald Eagle Shot To Death In SE Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
Image of the shell casing found by Game Warden Kenny Lawson. Image of the shell casing found by Game Warden Kenny Lawson.
BROKEN BOW, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma game wardens are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle in southeast Oklahoma last month.

A passerby notified game wardens on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, about the bald eagle which appeared to have been shot.

The eagle was found on Myrtle Road in a rural area of McCurtain County west of Broken Bow. Warden Kenny Lawson collected the eagle and a rifle casing as evidence.

Lawson said the bald eagle had indeed been shot out of a tree overhanging the road.

Lawson wants anyone with information regarding this crime to call him at 580-513-4963.

You can report information on this or any other wildlife crime to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039. All information reported will be kept confidential.

