Bald Eagle Shot To Death In SE Oklahoma

Image of the shell casing found by Game Warden Kenny Lawson.

Oklahoma game wardens are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle in southeast Oklahoma last month.

A passerby notified game wardens on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, about the bald eagle which appeared to have been shot.

The eagle was found on Myrtle Road in a rural area of McCurtain County west of Broken Bow. Warden Kenny Lawson collected the eagle and a rifle casing as evidence.

Lawson said the bald eagle had indeed been shot out of a tree overhanging the road.

Lawson wants anyone with information regarding this crime to call him at 580-513-4963.

You can report information on this or any other wildlife crime to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039. All information reported will be kept confidential.