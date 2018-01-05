Breakdown Of Misspent Money At State Department Of Health - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Breakdown Of Misspent Money At State Department Of Health

Posted: Updated:
Representative Josh Cockroft (R) Cleveland County chairs the House committee looking into the misspending. Representative Josh Cockroft (R) Cleveland County chairs the House committee looking into the misspending.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

State and federal investigators are looking into almost 30-million dollars misspent at the State Department of Health. They want to know exactly when the money was misspent.

Sources at the Capitol gave News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck the break down.

In 2013, the Department of Health misspent $1.3 million.

In 2014, it misspent $4.2 million.

In 2015, it misspent $7.6 million.

In 2016, it misspent $16 million, for a total of $29,100,000.

Representative Josh Cockroft (R) Cleveland County chairs the House committee looking into the misspending.

“It points to a continued culture at the state department of health that this isn’t a short-term problem. This is something that’s been going on for several years,” said Rep. Cockroft.

Read Related Story: Embattled State Department Of Health Proposes Cuts

Here’s what’s troubling. Sources say a whistleblower reported possible illegal activity going on at the department back in late 2014. 

The whistleblower, News 9 is told, reached out to the State Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office didn’t have enough information to investigate, so an internal investigation was conducted at the Department of Health and the results were kept confidential.

“If you allow a state agency to police itself without any input from the executive branch or the legislative branch that shows a need for some reform,” Rep. Cockroft.

If this had been caught in 2014 when alleged illegal activity was first reported, we’d might have been talking about misspending in the range of $5.5 million, instead of $29.1 million.

The $29.1 million was mostly federal money, so there’s some real concern the state will have to pay that back.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.