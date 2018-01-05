Breakdown Of Misspent Money At State Department Of Health

State and federal investigators are looking into almost 30-million dollars misspent at the State Department of Health.More >>
State and federal investigators are looking into almost 30-million dollars misspent at the State Department of Health.More >>
A new report on the embattled Oklahoma State Department of Health shows the agency can cut up to one-third of its budget.More >>
A new report on the embattled Oklahoma State Department of Health shows the agency can cut up to one-third of its budget.More >>
Things are looking up for the widow of a Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient, who was scammed out of $18,000 18 months ago by a bad contractor.More >>
Things are looking up for the widow of a Vietnam War Purple Heart recipient, who was scammed out of $18,000 18 months ago by a bad contractor.More >>
New statistics show Oklahomans are making more money, and we're also spending more.More >>
New statistics show Oklahomans are making more money, and we're also spending more.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.