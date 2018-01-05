DOC Looking For Man Who Walked Away From Tulsa Transitional Center

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is asking for your help finding a fugitive they said walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center.

DOC said Avery Flores was serving time for drug possession when he disappeared.

Flores is described as a 35-year-old Native American man with black hair, brown eyes and is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing about 196 pounds.

He's believed to be with his wife, Lisa Flores, who is wanted on felony warrants.

If you know where Flores is, you’re asked to call police or the Escapee Hot Line at 866-363-1119.