Law Enforcement Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting On I-40

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Caddo County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, a trooper, identified as Russell Boswell, was performing a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 99 on a reported stolen pickup. OHP says the pickup was stolen in an aggravated robbery in the Dallas area.

OHP says, the suspect pulled a gun, prompting the Trooper Boswell to fire. A short time later, officers from Hydro and Hinton arrived on scene.

The suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital. He remains in the ICU.

The trooper was uninjured.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

