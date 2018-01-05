Law Enforcement Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting On I-40 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Law Enforcement Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting On I-40

CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Caddo County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, a trooper, identified as Russell Boswell, was performing a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 99 on a reported stolen pickup. OHP says the pickup was stolen in an aggravated robbery in the Dallas area.

OHP says, the suspect pulled a gun, prompting the Trooper Boswell to fire. A short time later, officers from Hydro and Hinton arrived on scene.

The suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital. He remains in the ICU.

The trooper was uninjured. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information. 

