Gilcrease Expressway Work Brings Ramp Closures

Ongoing maintenance work along the western I-44/244 split means more roads will be closing.

The eastbound Gilcrease Expressway ramp at the western I-44/244 split closes Monday.

This is part of the ongoing project to make repairs and rehabilitate the western split.

The eastbound Gilcrease Expressway ramp will be closed until further notice, with drivers encouraged to seek a different route.

All lanes of 38th West Avenue are already closed under I-44, and those will also stay closed until further notice.