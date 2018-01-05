McAlester Teacher Walks Into Classroom To Find Man Wearing Only Loincloth

A McAlester man is in jail after police say he broke into a classroom and exposed himself to a teacher.

Police say Parker Intermediate Center was placed on lockdown Thursday after a teacher found Dalton Earhart inside his classroom.

Imagine opening the door to your classroom and finding a stranger inside wearing nothing but a loincloth.

"I went out there, put my stuff on the ground, open the door. When I look, first thing I see is somebody bent over," said McAlester teacher Kydel Billy.

Billy said he spent all day Monday decorating his new classroom for his students.

"He had torn my decorations down. All of em,” Billy said, "I had a gold sheer … and he cut that gold sheer up and was wearing it like a loincloth."

Billy said his initial reaction was to think it was some kind of joke.

"I see that his face is covered, and at first I'm thinking, is somebody playing a prank?" Billy said, "He looked up, saw me, the first thing he said was 'Hello, Mr. Billy.' In a Willy Wonka-esque type voice."

The man, now identified as Dalton Earhart, eventually walked outside, but Billy said he worked to get him back inside the classroom since he was exposed.

"I knew that I needed to get him back in class. Because there are windows, and if kids looked out those windows they would have saw that," Billy said.

Billy called 911, and alerted teachers there was an intruder.

Ultimately, no one was hurt, and Earhart was arrested.

Billy said he didn't recognize Earhart at the time.

"He was a senior when I was a freshman in high school. He was one of my friends," Billy said.

But he hopes his old friend gets the help he needs.

"I love him to death. He's a good dude. I think he made a poor choice," Billy said.

Billy said he found a syringe in his classroom after the fact, so he believes Earhart was under the influence.

Earhart was booked into the McIntosh County jail.