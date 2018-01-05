New Audit Could Cause Nightmare, Says Cleveland County Sheriff

An Oklahoma sheriff says a new audit has the potential to cause a nightmare in his community.

Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said the audit reveals guns confiscated under former sheriff Joe Lester were being traded for active shooter kits.

The audit shows after the cases were closed, the weapons were traded to a private dealer.

Gibson said that means the guns have the potential to end up in the wrong hands.

Joe Lester resigned as sheriff after another audit revealed significant financial mismanagement and other issues.