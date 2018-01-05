Possible Mishandling Of Evidence In Michael Bever Murder Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Possible Mishandling Of Evidence In Michael Bever Murder Trial

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge is expected to make a decision on the possible mishandling of evidence in Michael Bever's murder trial.

8/28/2017 Related Story: Murder Trial For Michael Bever Delayed Til April

In court Friday, News On 6 learned a journal from one of the victims was released from evidence because an investigator didn't believe it was needed for the trial, so it was sent with other property to auction.

The public defender said the journal had notes written by one of Bever's sisters alleging abuse by her father.

The question is being raised about whether it could now be admitted into evidence since it left the chain of custody.

The judge will make a decision at a later date.

