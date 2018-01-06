Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

A Russian man who was shot and killed in drive-by in Pittsburgh street last month donated his organs _ and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney has given an emotional thank-you to the man's widow.

Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico.

A look at the federal prosecutors who will decide whether to crack down on marijuana.

The American Film Institute has recognized its top 10 film and television shows of 2017 at a starry luncheon in Los Angeles.

An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star is fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor.

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a Florida beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child. It's got two levels, hammocks and windows looking out on the Gulf of Mexico.

But the hangout has cost the couple a handsome sum: about $30,000 to construct and probably five times that in legal fees as they've fought local authorities over it, Tran said. Now, they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court. Unless the high court intervenes, the treehouse must be torn down.

The justices had their first opportunity to consider taking the case at a closed-door conference Friday, and a decision on whether they will weigh in could come as early as Monday.

The couple's lawyer, David Levin, acknowledges the case is unlikely to be accepted by the justices, who only hear argument in about 80 of the thousands of cases they're asked to take each year. But he argues that his clients' rights were violated when a Florida court "rubber stamped" a ruling proposed by the city of Holmes Beach without any evidence of independent consideration.

Tran and Hazen haven't been willing to give up on the structure she calls their "getaway."

"Part of me still believes there's got to be justice out there and we didn't do anything wrong," Tran said in a telephone interview.

Tran and her husband run a rental property called Angelinos Sea Lodge on Anna Maria Island on Florida's west coast. They have a house on their property and four rental units.

Before they began constructing the treehouse around an Australian Pine on their property in 2011, Hazen asked the city whether they needed a permit. The answer: No.

So, with some help from the internet, Tran dreamed up the structure, which took six months to build.

Soon, however, the city got an anonymous complaint about the treehouse. After an investigation, the city found the couple did actually need to go through the permitting process. And it turns out the treehouse was in an area where building is prohibited because of a city setback. The couple hoped to get around that by having local voters weigh in, but courts told them no.

Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson noted in a telephone interview that courts have sided with the city and he called the continued legal wrangling "quite honestly a waste of time."

"For some reason these people have this fixation on it," he said.

Tran says she never expected such a drawn-out fight and that in hindsight the couple could have taken the money they've spent on the treehouse, gone somewhere else and built an actual house.

It's still costing the couple. They're accumulating a $50 a day fine for not taking down the treehouse, a fine that's now tens of thousands of dollars.

Tran says she's afraid to think about it. Until the high court acts, she's enjoying the treehouse on sunny days, meditating there or napping in a hammock. The couple doesn't have any children of their own enjoying the treehouse and renters aren't allowed up for liability reasons, but Tran says guests and beachgoers often admire the structure.

"It's kind of fun to have around," she said.

If the treehouse ultimately has to go, there's a lurking irony for the couple. To take down the structure, they'll need the one thing they didn't have before they began putting it up: a city permit.

Follow Jessica Gresko on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jessicagresko

